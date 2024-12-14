  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

ICU Ward opened at district hospital

Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar inaugurating the ICU at Narasaraopet district hospital on Friday. MLA Dr Chadalavada Aravindbabu is also seen
x

Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar inaugurating the ICU at Narasaraopet district hospital on Friday. MLA Dr Chadalavada Aravindbabu is also seen

Highlights

Minister for Energy and Palnadu district in-charge minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar inaugurated ICU Ward at the Narasaraopet district hospital on Friday.

Narasaraopet: Minister for Energy and Palnadu district in-charge minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar inaugurated ICU Ward at the Narasaraopet district hospital on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, minister said that YSRCP leaders are demonstrating insincere support for farmers and criticised their inaction during the YSRCP government’s tenure.

He said that farmers who sold cotton and paddy during this period did not receive their payments, leading to many difficulties in accessing their funds.

He also criticised the YSRCP government for imposing a burden of Rs 20,000 crore in true-up charges on the previous TDP administration and accused it of purchasing power at inflated prices, which negatively impacted all sectors.

Additionally, he urged the community to promote awareness about blood donation and assured that the government would take further steps to enhance services at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Narasaraopet. He committed to developing the hospital with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick