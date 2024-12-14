ICU Ward opened at district hospital

Narasaraopet: Minister for Energy and Palnadu district in-charge minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar inaugurated ICU Ward at the Narasaraopet district hospital on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, minister said that YSRCP leaders are demonstrating insincere support for farmers and criticised their inaction during the YSRCP government’s tenure.

He said that farmers who sold cotton and paddy during this period did not receive their payments, leading to many difficulties in accessing their funds.

He also criticised the YSRCP government for imposing a burden of Rs 20,000 crore in true-up charges on the previous TDP administration and accused it of purchasing power at inflated prices, which negatively impacted all sectors.

Additionally, he urged the community to promote awareness about blood donation and assured that the government would take further steps to enhance services at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Narasaraopet. He committed to developing the hospital with Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.