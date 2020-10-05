ID cards, police canteen cards for home guards soon: SP Siddharth Kaushal

Ongole: Prakasam district SP Siddharth Kaushal announced that the home guards in the district will receive the identification cards and police canteen cards very soon.



The SP conducted a meeting on the welfare of the home guards at Police Kalyanamandapam in Ongole on Monday and appreciated them for doing a very good job along with the police staff. The SP also announced that the Project TATA (Trainings and Activities for Technology Adoption) going on with the police personnel would be extended to the home guards also to facilitate them to learn technical courses. As part of the program, the SP spoke to the manager of Axis Bank, where the home guards are now opened salary savings accounts on orders of the DGP, to sort out the issues related to loan accounts with the earlier banks and to shift them to the Axis Bank.

The home guards association state president S Govind, district president D Baburao thanked the SP Siddharth Kaushal on behalf of the home guards for the welfare activities being taken up by him. The Prakasam and Nellore in-charge DSP of home guards D Srinivasa Rao, SB-I inspector V Suryanarayana, command and control inspector R Rambabu, home guards RI Ch Subbarao and others also participated in the programme.











