Identify problematic, sensitive polling centres: Collector

PADERU (ASR district): District Collector and Election Officer Sumit Kumar ordered that the sectoral officers should conduct a field-level inspection across the Alluri Sitarama Raju district to identify the problematic and sensitive polling centres and submit a detailed report on their condition.

The Collector spoke in a video-conference with the sectoral officers of the district on Saturday.

He also directed to inquire about the untoward incidents and problems that happened in the last elections and submit reports.

As Alluri district is an area affected by the Left-wing extremism, special consideration is needed in that direction as well, he said. It is suggested to take into consideration the incidents that happened in the polling centers since last year.

He said that the polling stations which face legal and other issues and which had earlier recorded incidents of violence should be identified and reports should be submitted in the prescribed proforma within 45 days.

The Collector said that the final report will be submitted to the Election Commission after discussion with the District SP. He warned that action will be taken against the sectoral officials if they give false reports and incomplete information.

SP Tuhin Sinha said that when the sectoral officers go to remote villages for field-level inspection, the police should be informed first. He said that the police will provide protection accordingly.

The SP suggested that by holding meetings with the booth-level agents, youth and representatives of political parties at the field level, the truth behind the problems in the respective areas will be known. JC J Siva Srinivasu, PO V Abhishek, Sub-Collector Shubham Bansal, DRO P Ambedkar, sectoral officers, ASPs and police officers participated in the video conference.