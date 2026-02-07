IDFC FIRST Bank posts Rs 503 cr net profit for Q3 FY26

Vijayawada: IDFC FIRST Bank reported a strong financial performance for the third quarter of FY26, registering a net profit (PAT) of Rs 503 crore, marking a robust 48 per cent year-on-year growth. The Board of Directors of the bank approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025, at its meeting held on Friday.

The bank continued to witness healthy growth across its core lending segments. Nearly 89 per cent of the year-on-year growth in loans and advances was driven by key focus areas including mortgage loans, vehicle loans, consumer loans, business banking and wholesale loans, reflecting a well-diversified and resilient loan book.

IDFC FIRST Bank also reported strong traction in its retail franchise, with credit cards in force rising to 4.3 million during Q3 FY26. The wealth management business recorded a 31 per cent year-on-year growth, with assets under management reaching Rs 58,957 crore, underscoring growing customer trust and deeper engagement across financial products.

On the asset quality front, the bank reported further improvement, with Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) declining to 1.69 per cent and Net NPA improving to 0.53 per cent as of December 31, 2025. Provisions for the quarter reduced by 3.7 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,398 crore from Rs 1,452 crore, indicating improved credit performance and risk management.

Commenting on the results, Managing Director and CEO V Vaidyanathan said the bank is witnessing strong momentum across lending, deposits, wealth management and transaction banking businesses.

He added that the recent revision in savings account interest rates is expected to lower the cost of funds further, enabling the bank to expand its lending franchise while sustaining profitability.

With steady growth, improving asset quality and expanding customer base, IDFC FIRST Bank continues to strengthen its position in the Indian banking sector.