If need be AP will buy VSP: Sai Reddy

YSRCP Parliamentary Party Vijaya Sai Reddy
YSRCP Parliamentary Party Vijaya Sai Reddy

Visakhapatnam: The Government of Andhra Pradesh if need be will buy the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. This was the tweet by leader of the YSRCP Parliamentary Party Vijaya Sai Reddy on Tuesday.

In his tweet, Reddy said, "Everyone welcomes Jagan's constructive suggestions on the privatisation of Vizag Steel. He wrote to the Prime Minister that Vizag Steel would come into profits if the mines were allocated. The state has shown a rare courage to go ahead and buy the Vizag steel plant itself if necessary."

