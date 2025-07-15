IG inspects Chimakurthy police station

Ongole: Guntur Range Inspector General of Police Sarvashresth Tripathi conducted a comprehensive inspection of Chimakurthy Police Station on Monday, reviewing operational procedures and emphasising the importance of public service. During the visit, he examined the police station premises and reception centre, scrutinising records and assessing the performance of police personnel. He enquired about staff details, record maintenance systems, and any challenges faced by the officers in their duties.

He gathered information from SP AR Damodar and other officers about the geographical conditions of the police station’s jurisdiction, important locations within the area, details of cases registered in villages under the station’s purview, and methods being employed to control crime in the region.

IG Tripathi emphasised that police personnel must treat complainants with courtesy and resolve cases promptly after gathering necessary details. He stressed that police should conduct themselves in a manner that assures victims of support and justice. He directed officers to maintain discipline and discharge their duties responsibly. He instructed them to review pending cases and law and order issues, ordering swift completion of unresolved matters. The IG mandated the implementation of visible policing within the station’s jurisdiction and ordered regular beats and patrols to control criminal activities effectively.

Following the police station inspection, he visited Anand Granite Quarry and inspected Krishna Sai Granite Polishing Factory. The inspection was attended by DSP Rayapati Srinivasarao, Circle Inspector Subbarao, Sub-Inspector Krishnayya, and other policepersonnel.