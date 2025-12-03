IGZP welcomes animals from Birsa zoo

Visakhapatnam: Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), Visakhapatnam welcomes animals from Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park (BBBP), Ormanjhi, Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The animals were brought recently from Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park to Visakhapatnam Zoo as part of an animal exchange programme.

In line with it, Himalayan Black Bear, Gharial, Spotted Dove and Silver Pheasant have been received at IGZP, while Asiatic wild dog, Bengal monitor lizard, black swan, wild boar, barn owl, grey pelican and alexandrine parakeet have been sent to Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park (BBBP) in return.

Already, the IGZP houses a male Himalayan black bear and with the arrival of one male and one female, pairing will now be made possible.

Other paired species received such as spotted dove, gharial and silver pheasant will add to the animal collection of IGZP, enhancing attraction for the visitors.

As per the standard protocol, the new animals brought from Bhagwan Birsa Biological Park will be displayed to the visitors in respective enclosures after the completion of the quarantine period.