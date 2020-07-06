IIT-Tirupati develops device to help combat novel coronavirus

Tirupati: Indian Institute of Technology-Tirupati (IIT-T) has developed a machine to sterilise the air in a room within a few hours thereby help in combating the coronavirus which initially attacks the respiratory system. The institute has worked with industry partner Opustayz Hospitality Solutions, a start-up based in Bengaluru and Thiruvananthapuram to develop the device while the efficacy has been proved with the help of microbiological tests at IISER Tirupati.

This device can capture the surrounding air and give out sterile air by using the principle of suction-heating-recycling-purging of air. Named as BLAAST (Blower Aided Air Sterilisation by Temperature), it can be operated with a targeted suction of a coronavirus carrier's exhalations (droplets, micro droplets and aerosols) from a close proximity and immediately deactivating the virus continuously by high temperature ranging between 55 to 60 degree Celsius and thereby control the spread of the contagious disease.

IISER Tirupati validated the effectiveness of BLAAST 1.0 on a normal room air and the test showed nil growth of microbial organisms from the treated air at 55 Centigrade temperature thus confirming its effectiveness. It is believed that coronavirus can also be deactivated using this first version BLAAST 1.0 or later versions with little higher operating temperature.

It was developed by Dr T Sunil Kumar, Associate Professor in the department of Chemical Engineering at IIT-T and V R Srikumar of Opustayz under the supervision of its Director Prof KN Satyanarayana. IISER faculty Dr D Vasudha Rani and Dr Harshini Chakravarthy of department of biology have played a key role in testing the efficacy of the machine.

Dr Sunil Kumar told The Hans India that "BLAAST is an enabler of a safer working environment during restricted lockdown and later.