IIT Tirupati signs MoU with PALS to boost skill development

Tirupati: Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IIT Tirupati) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PALS (Pan-IIT Alumni for Learning and Skill Development), an alumni-led educational initiative. The MoU signing ceremony was held at the institute on Saturday and was presided over by the Director of IIT Tirupati, Prof K N Satyanarayana.

The collaboration aims to strengthen skill development, academic outreach, and capacity building for students and faculty. Under the agreement, both institutions will work together on student internship programmes, faculty development activities, and joint hackathons for PALS partner institutions. The CDO unit of IIT Tirupati will act as the nodal office for implementing all activities planned under the MoU.

PALS is a volunteer-driven initiative led by alumni from various IITs. It focuses on improving the quality of engineering education and helping institutions produce industry-ready graduates and future entrepreneurs.

Several senior officials from IIT Tirupati were present at the event, including deans of key departments, the registrar, and senior administrators. The PALS delegation included trustee N Alamelu, Chairman CN Chandrasekharan and PALS champions.