Illegal liquor bottles seized in tomato load lorry in Anantapur district

With the national-wide lockdown over Coronavirus, the government ordered to shut down shopping malls, bars, restaurants, and wine shops. Apart from essential services, sales of any other items in an offence.

This lockdown has hit hard on the lives of the tipplers as the wine shops remained closed. Taking advantage, some people tried to encash the situation by selling liquor illegally at high prices.

As the essential goods are allowed, the liquor traders took this as an opportunity and started to transport liquor illegally across the borders.

Recently in such incident, the police have seized a lorry belongs to Karnataka entering Anantapur with liquor bottles cases in the mids of tomato load.

It's reported that these illegal liquor bottles were packed and supplied from Bengaluru and sold in Anantapur district. Each quarter bottle is sold for nearly Rs 400 to Rs 500. On receiving the information, the Excise officials have conducted a surprise raid and seized illegal liquor bottles at Penukonda in Anantapur district.