Illegally occupied temple lands will be taken back says Anam Ramanarayana Reddy

Nellore : Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, a senior politician with 40 years experience, has been given the Endowments portfolio in the current Chandrababu Naidu’s government.

He is the second politico from Nellore district taking care of the Endowments department after Kaliki Yanadhi Reddy who had held the post between 1991 and 1992 under Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy’s Cabinet.

Earlier, Ramanarayana Reddy had served as Minister in the Cabinets of N T Rama Rao, Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, K Rosaiah and N Kiran Kumar Reddy. He held the posts of Minister for Roads and Buildings, Information and Public Relations, Municipal Administration and Urban Development and Finance.

On taking oath, Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy shared his views withThe Hans India.He pointed out that earlier philanthropists had donated lands worth crores of rupees and other assets to the temple. But thousands of acres of these lands are still under the illegal occupation of land-grabbers.

He said several temples are not in a position to even perform Dhupa Deepa Naivedyams due to lack of funds. Those enjoying the Endowments lands under the Tenancy Act are not even paying Makthas properly.

There are number of temples in Nellore district which lack remain neglected and lack development for several decades.

He said that several temples are yet to be developed due though they have lands and properties worth crores of rupees.

He said that resumption of lands from the grabbers is not an easy task unless there is cooperation from local people’s representatives. Other option is legal action.

The Minister said that he is on the job of securing details on illegal occupation of temple lands across the State. Already some information regarding this is available with the officials.

Ramanarayana Reddy disclosed that he would prepare an action plan on resumption of illegally occupied lands after discussing the issue with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu soon.

“Government considers illegal occupation of temple lands as a serious crime. These lands would be taken back as per the law. There would be no comprise on the issue,” he said.

He said that top priority would be given to the protection of Endowments lands and temple properties. He pointed out that philanthropists donated lands to help develop temples.

When asked over the development of Atmakuru constituency, he recalled that when he represented Atmakuru in 2009, he developed the constituency by spending around Rs 800 crore. He was holding the portfolio of finance at that time.

He said priority would be fulfilling the promises made to people of Atmakuru constituency.