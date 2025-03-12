Illegally stocked sand seized

Tirupati: Satyavedu CI Murali Naidu on Tuesday seized illegally stocked sand at Appalagunta village in Satyavedu mandal.

The sand was stocked in the village for smuggling it to nearby Tamil Nadu State and Chennai city where sand was in huge demand.

Acting on credible information, CI Murali Naidu on Tuesday along with police force raided the illegal stock point of sand and seized 15 units of sand. The seized sand was handed over to revenue officials of Nagalapuram.

The CI warned of severe action against those mining sand illegally from riverbeds and streams for smuggling purpose.

Satyavedu ST Ramaswamy, PCs Eswar Reddy and Chellaiah were present.