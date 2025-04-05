IMD predicts rainfall to Telangana for five days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning regarding potential thunderstorms and lightning across Telangana over the next six days. While the weather is expected to remain dry on Saturday and Sunday, light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers are anticipated in various districts from April 7 to 12.

The IMD forecasts thunderstorms and lightning on April 7 and 8, along with gusty winds measuring between 30 to 40 kilometres per hour. Residents of Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, and Jangaon are urged to remain vigilant during these dates.

Additionally, the agency has extended its warning for April 8 and 9, stressing that the same districts, along with those in Siddipet, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, and Nagarkurnool, should take extra precautions due to the likelihood of adverse weather conditions.

From April 10 to 12, light to moderate rainfall is expected across the state. As such, local residents, particularly farmers, agricultural workers, and cattle herders, are advised to exercise caution during this period.