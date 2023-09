IMD predicts rains for next two days in Andhra Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the low pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal is expected to move towards Chhattisgarh in the next 24 hours and predicted light to moderate rains in many places in North and South Coastal Andhra and some places in Rayalaseema for the next two days.



According to meteorological department, heavy rains are expected in districts including Alluri Seetharamaraju, Anakapalli, Parvathipuram Manyam, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, and Vizianagaram. Krishna, Palnadu, Prakasam, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts are likely to receive light to moderate rains sporadically. Some places in Vizianagaram, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyala, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai, Kadapa, and Annamayya districts may also experience light rain.



In terms of rainfall recorded, Itchapuram in Srikakulam district received 71.4 mm, Visakhapatnam received 42.7 mm, Saluru in Parvathipuram Manyam district received 35.2 mm, S Kota in Vizianagaram district received 33.6 mm, Paderu in Alluri Seetharamaraju district received 32.8 mm, Terlam in Vizianagaram district received 32.8 mm, Pusapatirega in Vizianagaram district received 30.6 mm, Araku in Alluri Seetharamaraju district received 27.6 mm, Venkatagiri in Chittoor district received 26.4 mm, Sompet in Srikakulam district received 26.4 mm, Palasa in Srikakulam district received 26.2 mm, Parvathipuram received 25.4 mm, Mandasa in Srikakulam district received 22.6 mm, Bheemunipatnam in Visakhapatnam district received 22.2 mm, Chapadu in Kadapa district received 20 mm, and Ranasthalam in Srikakulam district received 19 mm of rainfall.



In Telangana, the Hyderabad Meteorological Center has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours. Heavy rains are expected in districts including Adilabad, Komurambhim Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirisilla, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem from Wednesday to Thursday morning.