Immediate action needed to prevent uranium contamination

Visakhapatnam: Senior social activist and Jana Sena Party general secretary Bolisetty Satyanarayana demanded immediate action from the state and central authorities following shocking revelations in the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) 2025 report, which officially confirms uranium contamination in groundwater in several parts of Andhra Pradesh.

Terming the report as a proof of years of relentless struggle, Satyanarayana said the findings validate warnings he has been raising consistently over the past five years about the grave environmental and public health risks posed by uranium mining waste, particularly around the Tummalapalle uranium project.Satyanarayana recalled that he had exposed through documented evidence and social media campaigns in 2019 and the absence of a protective bentonite lining beneath the Tummalapalle uranium tailings pond, allowing radioactive waste to percolate directly into groundwater.

Alongside scientists and environmental experts, he also highlighted serious health consequences in nearby villages, including cases of jaw tumors among women, widespread skin diseases and large-scale livestock deaths. Despite further evidence presented in 2021, showing uranium waste being washed away during floods, the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) allegedly failed to initiate corrective measures.

In light of the CGWB findings, the JSP leader outlined immediate steps to be taken without delay. The Pollution Control Board must focus on securing the Tummalapalle tailings pond and prevent any further spread of radioactive contamination.

At least 16 severely affected villages should be officially declared pollution hotspots, he opined. Residents must be relocated to safer areas and provided comprehensive rehabilitation, including livelihood support, education and healthcare facilities. Bolisetty Satyanarayana underlined that the state government should coordinate with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) to contain the damage and take steps to avert a larger environmental disaster.