Implement comprehensive traffic control measures: Collector Nishant

Madanapalle (Annamayya district): District Collector Nishant Kumar has directed the officials to launch comprehensive operations for traffic control in the town, to manage rising vehicle congestion and ensure smooth transport facilities for the public.

The Collector, along with SP Dheeraj Kunuguli reviewed traffic issues with police and other officials here on Saturday. They discussed main roads, bus routes, parking shortages, encroachments, and one-way policies.

Collector Nishant said heavy vehicles, private buses, and lorries entering the town cause severe traffic jams. To address this, officials must identify special parking areas for buses on the town outskirts. Special routes should be allocated for buses from Kadapa-Rayachoti, Tirupati, and Bengaluru roads.

He also directed removing encroachments from key roads on priority, restricting heavy vehicles from 9 am to 8 pm, installing low-cost temporary dividers, setting up traffic signals at major junctions, and regulating entry-exit points.

Private buses heading to Vijayawada and Hyderabad must minimise stops at main junctions and arrange efficient passenger boarding. Two-wheeler parking on main roads will also be controlled, he added.

The Collector instructed holding a special meeting with private bus operators, travel managers, and drivers to create awareness about the new traffic rules.

DSP Mahendra, Traffic CI Gurunath, One Town CI Raja Reddy, Two Town CI Rafi were present.