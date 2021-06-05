Implement curfew strictly: Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha

Kadapa: While expressing serious concern over increase of coronavirus cases in the district, Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha directed the police officials to implement curfew rules strictly to arrest the spread of virus. Addressing the police officials review meeting along with Mayor Suresh Babu at his camp office on Friday, the Deputy CM directed the police to take stern action on those who violate curfew rules. He urged the people to extend full cooperation to police in implementation of curfew rules.

On the occasion, police officials detailed the Deputy CM that on an average not less than 300 cases have been registered every day on curfew norms violators.

They pointed out most cases were related to not wearing of masks. Meanwhile police registered 355 cases on those for not wearing masks. Chinnachouk CI Satyanarayana, Mahammodh Ali, SIs Ashok Reddy and Nagabushanam were present.