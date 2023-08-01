Implement reorganisation promises, CPM demands Centre

Guntur: CPM district secretary Pasam Rama Rao criticised that the Central government has failed to allocate funds for setting up steel plant in Kadapa, a separate railway zone in Vizag and allocation of funds for Polavaram Project. He demanded the Centre to release the funds to fulfill the assurances mentioned in the AP State Reorganisation Act -2014.

The CPM activists staged a protest at Sankar Vilas Centre here on Monday to mount pressure on the Centre to fulfill the assurances mentioned in the State Reorganization Act -2014.

Rama Rao demanded the Centre to construct steel plant in Vizag for the development of Rayalaseema districts. He said it is shameful for the Centre to announce there is no chance for constructing steel plant in Vizag and recalled that the Centre did not release the funds for the development of backward districts and did injustice to the AP.

The CPM Leader demanded the YSRCP and TDP MPs to mount pressure on the Centre to fulfill the promises mentioned in the AP State Reorganization Act 2014. He warned that if the Centre did not respond immediately, they would intensify their agitation. CPM district secretariat member Y Netaji stressed the need to take up united agitation for Vizag Steel Plant. CPM leaders E Appa Rao, MST B Srinivasa Rao, Kakamanu Nagesara Rao were present.