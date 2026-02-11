Implement stringent security measures for Maha Shivaratri festival: SP to cops

Kadapa: On the occasion of Mahashivaratri, District SP Shelke Nachiket Vishwanath, IPS, instructed police officers to implement stringent security measures and maintain continuous surveillance through drones and CCTV cameras at Shaivite pilgrimage centers such as Polathala, Nityapujakona, and other temples across the district, ensuring that no untoward incidents occur.

In connection with the Mahashivaratri festival, a review meeting was conducted on Tuesday via video conference by the Director General of Police, Harish Kumar Gupta, IPS, from the State Police Headquarters, Mangalagiri, with police officials regarding the security measures to be taken at temples across the district.

Later, addressing the officials, District SP stated that Mahashivaratri celebrations will be held grandly across many places in the district on February 15.

He mentioned that a large number of devotees are expected to visit major pilgrimage centers such as Polathala in the Kadapa Sub-Division, Nityapujakona under Siddavatam Police Station limits in the Mydukur Sub-Division, and the Hathiralla pilgrimage site under Rajampet Police Station limits.

In view of this, he directed officials to put in place strong security arrangements in these areas.