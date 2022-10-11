Importance of mental health underlined at Ruia Hospital

Tirupati: World Mental Health Day has been observed at Ruia Hospital and SVIMS here on Monday. At an awareness meeting held by the Psychiatry department of Ruia hospital, Dr J Ramanjaneyulu said the day was being observed as directed by the World Health Organisation on October 10 every year to increase awareness on the mental health issues of people.

He said about 100 crores of people across the world were suffering from various mental health issues. If identified early and provide proper treatment their problems can be cured. Covid-19 pandemic was also one reason for the problems faced nowadays and its prevention is everyone's responsibility. Head of Psychiatry department Dr N Nageswara Rao said modern treatment procedures would be used in treating the ailment. Those facing problems should consult the doctors immediately and get cured, he pointed out.

Later, the team from the department led by Dr N Nageswara Rao held a meeting with transgenders to educate and spread mental health awareness among them. They said that it is the need of hour that they are treated like any other person in the community and their mental health issues must be addressed. Dr Vamsi Krishna, Dr Ramya Keerthi, Dr Manasa, Dr Pragna and others participated.

At another meeting held in SVIMS, Director Dr B Vengamma recalled that the World Health Day was first started in 1992 and from 1994 every year a theme was being announced by the WHO to create awareness among the people. This year's theme is 'Make Mental Health and Wellbeing for all Global Health Priority'. She explained that mental health influences the thought process and the working style of people and helps in coping with stress.

Psychiatry department head Dr Ganesh Kumar, College of Nursing Principal Dr Bhagya Lakshmi and others attended the programme.