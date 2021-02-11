Improve sources of revenue: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to officials

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to focus on improving revenue sources. He said as the state government had to fulfil the promises made under Navaratnalu programme, the officials should improve the sources of revenue.

The Chief Minister directed the mining officials to improve mining operations in Brahmadiha coalmine, Sulyari in Madhya Pradesh and Madanpur south coal mines in Chhattisgarh which were bagged by Andhra Pradesh through tenders filed by AP Mining Development Corporation (APMDC). Asking the officials to take measures to improve revenue through the mines, he suggested that mining officials coordinate with APIIC to work on silica sand mining.

Referring to red sanders reserves and sale, the Chief Minister said officials should speed up their efforts to get necessary permission from Central government for the sale of red sanders. He said officials should act on a war footing to get clearances for red sanders sale in a transparent manner.

The Chief Minister made it clear that officials should concentrate on improving revenue without imposing additional burden of taxes on people.