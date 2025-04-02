In a first, Chodavaram court awards death sentence

Anakapalli: For the first time in the history of Chodavaram court, an accused was sentenced to death.

The 9th District Additional Sessions Judge Ratna Kumar gave a verdict here on Tuesday against the accused involved in a murder case of a six-year-old girl that occurred on December 23, 2015.

The prosecution proved that the minor belonging to Devarapalli village was murdered by her uncle Subbachari Gunashekar. Vepada Dhana Lakshmi and Murugan from Khammam district were operating a hotel in Devarapalli.

Dhana Lakshmi engaged her younger brother Subbachari Gunashekar as a worker at the hotel. As he could not work well, he was removed from the job.

Nursing a grudge against his sister, Gunashekhar hatched a plan to kill her sister’s daughter who was studying in a private school. Gunashekar went to the school on December 23, 2015 to pick up the child. Later, the minor was taken near the Raiwada Reservoir and brutally killed as Gunashekar used a broken beer bottle to slit her throat. Upon the girl not returning from school, Dhana Lakshmi lodged a complaint with the police on December 24 stating that her daughter went missing. With the guidance of ACP, Venkata Rao, the case was investigated, evidence was collected and produced before the court.

The court agreed with the prosecution’s arguments and sentenced Subbachari Gunashekar to death.