JVV trains children in singing songs

Ongole: The Prakasam district committee of the Jana Vignana Vedika organized a song training program at the Prakasam District Druggists and Chemists Association Hall in Ongole on Saturday.

Approximately 90 students from various colleges and schools across the district enthusiastically participated in the event. PDDCA general secretary Pavuluru Sridhar inaugurated the program. Speaking on the occasion, CA Prasad emphasized that songs significantly contribute to children’s mental development, enhance philosophical thinking, and bring peace of mind.

He noted that learning songs improves Telugu language proficiency, creativity, and personality development.

The training was conducted under the leadership of Nandi Award recipient Mohammed Miya, with Khaja also teaching several songs. Students learned inspirational songs with patriotic, cultural, and social awareness themes, covering topics such as freedom, values, teacher appreciation, and national pride.

JVV state vice president Kolla Madhu, state secretary Kancherla Venkateswarlu, and other leaders participated.