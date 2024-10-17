In-charge ministers to focus on development

Rajamahendravaram: The state government has appointed in-charge ministers of three districts in the erstwhile East Godavari region. These ministers will oversee the implementation of government welfare and development programmes in their respective districts.

Due to systemic dysfunction, many issues have remained unresolved for several years. With a commitment to addressing these challenges fully, the coalition government has decided to appoint in-charge ministers while awaiting more stable governance.

These three districts, primarily agrarian, are home to two major cities in the state, along with crucial sectors such as aquaculture, handlooms, trade, industry, and ports. There is a growing hope among the public that the initiative taken by the in-charge ministers will lead to the resolution of longstanding problems and pave the way for progress.

P Narayana, the Municipal and Urban Development Minister have been appointed to the Kakinada district. Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, the Agriculture, Cooperation, and Fisheries Minister will oversee the BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. Nimmala Rama Naidu, the Water Resources Minister, was appointed as in-charge of the East Godavari district. Rama Naidu is a three-time MLA from Palakollu in West Godavari district. The previous constituencies from West Godavari, including Kovvur, Nidadavolu, and Gopalapuram, have now merged into East Godavari district.

Given the significant neglect of the previous government, which led to disarray in the Dowleswaram Irrigation Circle, Ramanaidu’s role as the Minister for Water Resources comes with immense responsibility to improve the functioning of this critical infrastructure.

Ramanaidu expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve the people of the Godavari districts. He stated his commitment to addressing the issues within the Godavari irrigation system and ensuring the proper management of irrigation projects. He emphasised the need to strengthen the Cotton Barrage, which supports the Godavari delta areas, to modernize irrigation and drainage systems.

He said that such improvements would help resolve flooding issues and the irrigation water challenges faced by farmers.

Although the Kakinada Smart City project was launched with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore, there have been allegations that progress has not been satisfactory. The people of Kakinada are urging for the municipal corporation elections. In this context, there is keen anticipation regarding the measures that In-Charge Minister P Narayana will undertake.

Meanwhile, K Atchannaidu, the Minister for Agriculture, Cooperation, and Fisheries, stated that he would prioritize addressing the issues faced by farmers, horticulturists, and fishermen in the BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.

He also mentioned that efforts would be made to promote industrial development in the region.