In-service quota for PHC doctors to rise by 5%

Guntur: Minister for medical and health, family welfare Y Satya Kumar Yadav urged the doctors to attend duties immediately. He expressed willingness of the government to increase in-service reservation to 20 per cent from 15 per cent in the Post-Graduation courses in all clinical branches.

He along with special chief secretary, medical and health, M T Krishna Babu, family welfare commissioner Hari Kiran, director of medical education Narasimham, Dr NTR University of Health Sciences registrar Dr Radhika Reddy held negotiations with the PHC Doctors’ Association at APIIC Towers in Mangalagiri on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said due to an increase of reservation, in-service doctors of all branches will get 258 more seats. He said that the government will amend the earlier orders to pave way to the in-service doctors to study PG in any branch.

If the in-service doctors who completed the PG before joining the service, they may do second PG, he said and assured that he will take steps to give tribal increments, notional increments and urged the doctors to withdraw strike and join the duties immediately against the backdrop of government accepting their demands.

Satya Kumar recalled that they had discussed their problems in the meeting held on September 13 and 18 and urged them to understand the problems of the government also.