Inclusive health care system key for healthy society

Vijayawada: A robust and inclusive health care system is essential to guarantee good health for every citizen, speakers emphasised at the health seminar organised by Praja Arogya Vedika here on Sunday. The event was held at the Makineni Basavapunnaiah Vignana Kendram (MBVK) to mark the death anniversary of Dr Amit Sen Gupta, founder of Jan Swasthya Abhiyan, under the chairmanship of NTR District President and senior physician Dr Surapaneni Sudhakar.

Addressing the gathering, senior physician and district honorary president of Praja Arogya Vedika, Dr Mamidi Sitarama Rao, said Dr Amit Sen Gupta dedicated his life to public health reforms, access to quality medicines, patent policies, and the mission of ‘Health for All’.

Delivering a talk on “Challenges and Solutions in Andhra Pradesh’s Health Care System,” noted cardiologist Dr A Poornanand said decreasing social awareness is affecting public health and leading to mistrust in qualified doctors. Paediatrician Dr G Surendra stressed the need for increased public awareness about diseases and medical care.

Praja Arogya Vedika State General Secretary T Kameswara Rao said governments must allocate at least 6% of GDP to health instead of pushing PPP-based privatisation.

Renowned psychiatrist and author Dr Indla Ramasubba Reddy highlighted the alarming rise in mental health issues, drug addiction, and mobile dependency. Emotional management and quality family time are crucial to rebuild relationships, he noted.

Earlier, district secretary G Vijay Prakash inaugurated the seminar. Cultural performances by school and college students enthralled the audience.