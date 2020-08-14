Increase bed strength for Covid patients at Nellore: Minister Anil Kumar Yadav

Nellore: Minister for water resources Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav instructed the district administration to arrange 1,000 beds in Narayana Super Specialty Hospital for Covid patients keeping the severity of situation in view. He also said there was a possibility that cases would increase in the next couple of months.



Minister Anil Kumar along with the Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu and other senior officials visited the hospital on Friday.

He reviewed with the hospital administration over the Covid situation and enquired about the status of services provided to the patients. The minister asked the hospital authorities to prepare plans for arranging additional beds. He also directed the management of the hospital to provide quality food to Covid patients instructing them to increase the number of beds in the ICU ward.

"Every person tested positive should get admission to the hospital within minutes after reaching the premises. Nodal officer of the Covid services would also extend support for allocating beds to patients in the hospital. A volunteer would accompany the patients till they get a bed in the hospital," explained Dr Anil Kumar.

Further, District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu instructed the management of hospital to provide admissions giving priority for pregnant women, who infected with Covid and also accident cases.