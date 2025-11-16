Increase free buses in Tirumala: TTD EO

Tirupati: TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal has instructed officials to make signboards more attractive in Tirumala so that devotees can easily identify various places they wanted to go. He held a review meeting with officials on Saturday at TTD administrative building in Tirupati.

On this occasion he gave several suggestions to the officials, including increasing of free buses in Tirumala, to take steps to remove solid waste materials, to install CCTV cameras in Vinayaka Nagar quarters where TTD employees reside in Tirupati.

The EO instructed officials to write letter to the Collectors of respective districts regarding land acquisition for the construction of SV temples in agency areas across the State.

Vigilance and Security officials were instructed to take action on complaints that private vehicle drivers are charging high prices from devotees to take them to Srivari Mettu from Tirupati railway station and bus stands.

He discussed master plans of Vontimitta, Amaravati and Tiruchanoor temples with engineering officials and instructed them to take suggestions from architectural officials on lighting, grills and other issues in the temples.

TTD JEO V Veerabrahmam, CVSO KV Muralikrishna, FA & CAO O Balaji, IT GM D Phani Kumar Naidu and other officials were also present.