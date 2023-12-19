Increase monthly salary to Rs 26,000, demand Anganwadi workers

Srikakulam: Anganwadi workers staged a protest in front of the Collector’s office here on Monday demanding that the State government concede their long pending demands.

They demanded that the government increase their salary to Rs 26,000 per month. The government should pay gratuity as per the Supreme Court Judgment on equal pay for equal work.

Large number of Anganwadi workers from across the district took part in the dharna. The CITU leaders expressed solidarity with the agitation of Anganwadi workers.

Speaking on the occasion, Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union and CITU leaders, K Nagamani, P Tejeswara Rao, A MahaLaxmi, J Kanchana, G Jyothi, T Rajeswari, P Lathadevi and others criticised the State government’s apathy in solving issues of Anganwadi workers and helpers.

They found fault with the government for breaking locks of Anganwadi centres to suppress the agitation which is unethical. They demanded the government to solve the issues in a time-bound manner. Otherwise, the agitation will be intensified, they said.

Later they submitted memorandum to project director (PD) for Integrated Children Development Society (ICDS) B.Shanthi Sree.