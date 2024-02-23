Inculcate culture of innovation, entrepreneurship, students told

Tirupati: Indian Institute of Technology, Tirupati, held its 4th and 5th convocations jointly with a solemn event at its permanent campus at Yerpedu on Thursday.

Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan attended the event as the chief guest virtually while it was presided over by Sajjan Jindal, Chairman, JSW Group and Chairperson, Board of Governors of IIT, Tirupati.

Addressing the convocation, Minister Dharmendra Pradan told the graduates that promotion of a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship requires to be taken up in a mission mode. Start-ups have the potential to drive economic growth and job creation.

He suggested that in line with the start-up venture at IIT – Bhubaneswar, IIT – Tirupati should start putting up a vision for Start-up and work in a mission mode, keeping this region’s potential and requirements in view.

Soumitro Vyapari and Dbeshee Das received President’s Gold Medal for best academic performance in BTech programme amongst all the 2022 and 2023 BTech graduands respectively. Prabhat Reddy Lanki Reddy and Noble Saji were awarded with the Governor’s prize for all-round performance in curricular and extracurricular activities for the two years respectively.

In his report, Director Prof K N Satyanarayana described the development of IIT Tirupati during past years. He mentioned the efforts taken by the institute for past years to complete the construction of a permanent campus. He also emphasised on the academic activities and research work carried out by the faculty for the past years.

Sajjan Jindal said that the need of the hour is to explore beyond the conventional career paths and harness the technological advancements in diverse fields such as manufacturing, healthcare, agriculture and energy for the greater good to the entire Nation.

On this occasion, a total of 355 BTech degrees, 106 MTech degrees, two Dual Degrees (B. Tech + M. Tech), 74 MSc degrees, 17 MS (by research) degrees and 21 PhD degrees were awarded.