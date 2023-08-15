Independence Day 2023: Police personnel from Andhra Pradesh to receive awards

As part of the Independence Day celebrations, the Union Home Ministry announced police medals for 954 officers across the country. In Andhra Pradesh, there were recipients of various medals, including the President's Distinguished Service Police Medal, Pratibha Police Medals, and Police Shaurya Medals.



ADGP Shankhabrata Bagchi from Andhra Pradesh was selected for the prestigious President's Vishishta Seva Police Medal in recognition of his distinguished services in the line of duty. Additionally, several officers from Andhra Pradesh were selected for Pratibha Police Medals.

Here is the list

1. Daadi Reddy Muralidhar Reddy, CI, Kurnool Town

2. Singuluri Venkateswara Rao, DSP, Eluru

3. Kondapu Ananda Reddy, DCP, Visakhapatnam City

4. Sunkara Muniswamy, RI, Mangalagiri

5. Bendi Kashipathy, Assistant Reserve Sub Inspector, Visakhapatnam

6. Jammalamadugu Nisar Ahmed Basha, ASI

7. Behara Nagabhushana Rao, ASI

8. Kannuju Vasu, Inspector, Guntur

9. Manda Satyanarayana, ASI

10. Thota Brahmaiah, DSP

Police bravery from the state Selected for medals..

1. Kanapakala Hemasundara Rao (AAC)

2. Marpa Sudarshan Rao (SC)

3. Jakku Demudu (JC)

4. Ponnada Lavakumar (AAC)

5. Chikkangouri Venkata Ramachandra Rao (SC)

6. Mura Satyanarayana Rao (JC)

7. Mattaparthi Subrahmanyam (JC)

8. Sankhabatula Veeravenkata Satyanarayana (JC)

9. Pragada Posaiah (JC)

10. Edigagandluru Ashok Kumar (Additional SP)

11. Paila Parvatheesham (SC)

12. Gorli Ramanababu (JC)

13. Sheikh Sardar Ghani (Inspector)

14. Gullipally Nagendra (JC)

15. Komatla Ramachandra Reddy (JC)

16. Dasari Suresh Babu (JC)

17. Epuri Madhusudan Rao (JC)

18. Palayam Maheswara Reddy (AAC)