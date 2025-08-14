  • Menu
Independence Day function to be held at Parade Grounds

The Parade Grounds of TTD, located behind the administrative building in Tirupati is getting ready to host the 79th Independence Day celebrations on August 15 in a grand manner.

The celebrations will commence from 8:30 a.m. onwards after the hoisting of the national flag. After the ceremonial march past, the I-Day speech and the devotional cultural programmes, meritorious awards will be distributed to the senior officers and employees who excelled in discharging their duties in their respective offices.

All the officers and employees besides denizens in Tirupati will participate in the I Day event.

