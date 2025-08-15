Independence Day rehearsals held in SV University stadium

Tirupati: As a prelude to Independence Day celebrations, a rehearsal was held in SV University’s Tarakarama Stadium here on Thursday under the supervision of district SP Harshavardhan Raju.

The entire stadium was colourfully decorated giving a festive look. As part of the 79th Independence Day rehearsal, the SP on behalf of the district took the guard of honour presented by the police and armed guards after hoisting the national flag.

Later addressing the police personnel, scouts and NCC cadets, SP Harshavardhan noted that it is a tireless hard work and vigil of armed forces on the borders and the uniform men within the country providing round-the-clock vigil keeping the country safe, helping people living a happy and peaceful life.

The parade has a significance and it should be held in a manner to inspire young, school and college students participating in I-Day celebrations.

The SP later inspected the stadium including seating arrangements, made separately in the gallery including those for freedom fighters and their families, higher officials, prominent persons and others. He directed his officers to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the celebrations on the Tirupati -Chittoor highway, passing near the stadium parking facility in the stadium and see that no inconvenience to anyone. TTD is also gearing up for I -Day celebrations both in Tirumala and Tirupati. In Tirupati, the celebrations will be held in the open ground behind TTD Administrative Building on Kapilatheertham Road. The venue is getting ready to host the Independence Day celebrations on August 15 in a grand manner.

ASPs Venkat Rao, Srinivas Rao, DSP Chandra Sekhar, Rajasekhar, Ramana, Ramana Reddy were present.