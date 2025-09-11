India achieves global economic progress with new technologies

Live
Bhimavaram: Vice-Chancellor of JNTU-Kakinada (JNTUK) Dr CSRK Prasad participated as chief guest at the semi finals of the Amaravati Quantum Valley Hackathon 2025 at SRKR Engineering College’s regional centre here. The college’s principal Dr KV Murali Krishnam Raju presided over the programme.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Prasad said that technological progress has made India a leader in technical development, ranking third globally in GDP. He said that both the Central and State governments are taking on quantum technologies as a challenge with a vision for the future.
College director Dr M Jagapathi Raju said that the Central government has taken up quantum technologies as a real-world challenge and established the National Quantum Mission 2023.
Secretary and Correspondent of the college, Sagi Ramakrishna Nishanth Varma expressed gratitude to the State government for recognising their college and making it a regional center in the Godavari district.
Dr KV Murali Krishnam Raju said that the establishment of the Quantum Technology Mission in the 2023-24 financial year by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) is a significant step toward ensuring that the latest technologies are widely accessible across India, helping the country compete with developed nations.
Regional centre coordinator and head of the IT department Dr P Ravi Kiran Varma said that 240 students from 20 colleges across the two Godavari districts are participating in the hackathon. College’s vice-president, SV Rangaraju, and chief administrative officer Ch Dileep Chakravarthy also participated.