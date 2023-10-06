INDIA bloc to extend support to Ukku stir

Visakhapatnam: As part of the agitation taken up to withdraw privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), INDIA bloc will extend support until the purpose of the stir is met, said CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Addressing a huge gathering at the Ukkunagaram here on Thursday, Sitaram Yechury said in the next meeting organised by the INDIA bloc, the issue of the VSP will be discussed in detail.

Lashing out at the Centre, he pointed out that the Centre which came forward to waive off Rs16 lakh crore failed to waive off the loans of VSP.

The 1,000-day long Ukku stir will continue to get the complete support of CPM until the Centre withdraws its decision against strategic sale of the VSP. “The Modi-led NDA government is not working for the benefit of the country but for the investors. As long as the NDA government exists, we need to continue for our own rights,” he opined.

The steel plant that was established following several sacrifices, has to be saved at any cost following alternative options to bring back the plant to profits, Sitram Yechury said.

CPM state secretary V Srinivasa Rao wondered how a Prime Minister would protect the country if he could not save a steel plant. “If Modi gets another chance to govern the country, he is sure to sell the country as he is selling all the PSUs,” he criticised.

Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee members Ch Narasinga Rao, J Ayodhya Ram, Left party leaders K Lokanadham, M Jaggu Naidu, B Gangarao, B Prabhavathi, among others spoke.