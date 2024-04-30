Alliance formed only for power, not for public welfare

Rajamahendravaram: Rajanagaram MLA and district YSRCP president Jakkampudi Raja said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has implemented almost all the promises made in the manifesto ahead of 2019 polls.

Speaking to the media at the Samhita convention hall, Rajamahendravaram, he said that the current elections are being held between Chandrababu Naidu’s “cheating nature” and Jagan’s credibility. People will not believe Chandrababu Naidu, who has not implemented any of his previous promises, no matter how many new promises he makes.

Raja said that people know everything. He criticised the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance for coming before the people once again with the same lies. He said that this is an alliance formed only for power and not for people’s welfare. He said that there are many schemes to mention to indicate what Jagan did in five years, but there is not a single permanent scheme to say what Chandrababu Naidu did during his 14-year rule.

The Rajanagaram MLA said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was standing before voters with confidence and has been asking them to vote for him if they believed that good things happened during his five-year rule.

Raja pointed out that Jagan has given priority to education and medical sectors and has developed the State right from the village-level.

YSRCP manifesto Navratna Plus will be a super hit. It is clear that these are the last elections for TDP. He said that Pawan Kalyan has no idea of doing good for the people except the agenda of defeating Jagan.

YSRCP Rajahmundry Lok Sabha constituency candidate Dr Guduri Srinivas lauded CM Jagan for according top priority to education and medicine. DCCB Chairman Akula Veeraju and Dr Anasuri Padmalatha participated in the meeting.