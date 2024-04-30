Rajamahendravaram: Create environment for free & fair polls, officials told

Rajamahendravaram: State police special election observer Deepak Mishra said that the police department should create a suitable environment for voters to exercise their right to vote freely and fearlessly in a democratic system.

He visited East Godavari district on Monday. On the occasion, he held a review meeting with the District Collector and Election Officer Dr K Madhavi Latha, District SP P Jagdeesh and other officers.

Mishra said that the election machinery should work in coordination. The police should work without any discrimination while discharging their duties. He asked them to take steps to prevent any problems at the polling centres.

The details of the measures to be taken in terms of distribution of voter slips and home voting were explained at the meeting.

The officials were told to take adequate precautions to prevent photography at the polling centres. Mishra said that fake news, scrolling on TV and false propaganda in social media should be immediately responded to and condemned.

The Collector explained that after the finalisation of the candidates, voter slips will be distributed, postal ballots and information related to the home voting process will be provided and a receipt will be taken. She said that measures are being taken for video recording and webcasting at problematic polling stations. She said that 16 teams have been set up for the peaceful conduct of elections, 233 teams for monitoring problematic polling centres, and 15 for inspection of check-posts. So far cash and materials worth Rs 15.50 crore has been seized.

District SP Jagadeesh said that there are 405 problematic polling stations in 175 locations in the district. He said that 88 non-bailable warrants have been issued and 943 bind-over cases have been registered. He explained that 28 cases have been registered regarding violations of election guidelines.

DG, Vigilance and Enforcement and ex-officio secretary to the State government Sankhabrata Bagchi, Joint Collector N Tej Bharat, Police observer Balaram Meena, Expenditure

observers Rohit, Jai Arvind, Nitin Kurian, Additional SP (Law and Order) P Anil Kumar and Additional

SP (Admin) SR Rajasekhar Raju participated.