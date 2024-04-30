  • Menu
Sujana vows to turn Vijayawada West into a model constituency

Sujana vows to turn Vijayawada West into a model constituency
Sizable number of minorities joins BJP in old city in the presence of the Vijayawada West BJP nominee

Vijayawada: Sizable number of leaders and activists of YSRCP including a number of minority women joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in a meeting organised by the Vijayawada West constituency candidate and senior BJP leader Sujana Chowdary at Bhavanipuram BJP office here on Monday. Addressing the gathering, Sujana Chowdary said that it had been a happy moment that people are joining the BJP irrespective of caste or religion. He said that he joined the politics only to serve people.

Sujana Chowdary assured people of the old city that he would make the West constituency a model.

YSRCP leader Dadi Jagan, who joined the BJP, said that the people of the constituency are lucky that Sujana Chowdary had chosen to contest from here. He hoped that the constituency would be tremendously developed in near future.

Former deputy speaker Buragadda Veda Vyas, former mayor Koneru Sridhar, TDP organising secretary M S Baig, NTR district BJP president Adduri Sriram, Pyla Somi Naidu, Simhachalam Devastanam trustee Dadi Devi, Minority cell leader Shaik Karimulla, BC leaders Nadakuditi Nagaraju, Pamku Prasad, Kala Venkata Durga Rao, Bogavalli Sridhar, Suresh Reddy and others participated.

X