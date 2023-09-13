India gears up for Gaganyaan next year

Tirupati: Secretary of Union Ministry of Earth Sciences Dr M Ravichandran stated a significant development in India’s scientific endeavours that Indian scientists are gearing up for a ground breaking project known as Gaganyaan. This project is set to commence next year and is an integral component of Deep Ocean Technology Mission. This ambitious undertaking aims to explore and study marine resources and biodiversity nestled within the depths of the sea. The announcement marked a momentous occasion at a symposium, which was jointly organised by Innovation, Science and Technology Foundation (ISTF), Vigyan Bharati – AP and IIT Tirupati at IIT campus here on Tuesday, which reinforced India’s commitment to push the boundaries of scientific exploration and innovation.

Dr Ravichandran stated that a submarine suitable for traveling with three aquanauts is being prepared for this research. Besides, deep sea conductivity research will be done for the conservation of marine aquatic organisms. He said that the Centre will take steps to comprehensively identify marine economic resources like oil and gas and metals. He explained that four percent of India’s economic growth rate is contributed by the blue economy. NITI Aayog Member and eminent scientist Dr VK Saraswat said that science will change the status quo of the society. Science and technology sector should be comprehensively developed for a stable society. It is suggested to create wealth through technology. DRDO Director General Dr BK Das explained the progress achieved by DRDO through a powerpoint presentation. Explaining the capabilities of India’s radars and weapons, DRDO’s efforts for technological advancement were elaborated.

Dr K I Varaprasada Reddy, founder of Shanta Biotech said that education without knowledge and man without humanity is a waste. Explaining the background behind the preparation of hepatitis B vaccine, he said that everyone who believes in hard work will achieve successful results. IIT Tirupati Director Prof K Satyanarayana in his welcome address explained about various initiatives in IIT and the steps being taken to increase research activities. ISTF Tirupati President Dr D Narayana Rao said that the Foundation was started with the aim of not only providing students and research scholars with a comprehensive understanding of science and technology but also encouraging them accordingly. He wanted to improve research opportunities through this platform. Trista Thakur, representative of Vigyan Bharati, T Narayana Rao, Secretary of ISTF and others participated in this programme.