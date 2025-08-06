India on path to become Vishwa Guru again: Uttarakhand CM

Tirupati: Odisha Governor Dr Kambhampati Haribabu and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami jointly inaugurated the newly constructed Sri Swaminarayan Tradition Akshara Purushottama Mandir at the Heritage Corridor of National Sanskrit University (NSU), Tirupati.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami explained the profound greatness of Sanatan Dharma, stating that human life is fundamentally rooted in Dharma.

He highlighted Sanskrit as the foundational language of Dharma and a vital part of India’s vast and ancient knowledge systems.

Dhami noted that the Government of India was making significant efforts to reestablish India as a ‘Vishwa Guru’, a global spiritual and intellectual leader.

Governor Haribabu echoed these sentiments, describing Sanskrit as a living legacy that continues to guide humanity.

He underlined the scientific knowledge embedded in Sanskrit texts, referencing examples such as the construction of Ram Setu, Brahmastra, and Pashupatastra as evidence of its advanced intellectual and scientific depth.

He further pointed out that Paninian grammar is highly relevant to modern computational linguistics and artificial intelligence.

The Governor also mentioned the wealth of knowledge in Sanskrit texts related to architecture and Vastu Shastra, urging everyone to study the language deeply and embrace its wisdom.

Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy detailed the university’s initiatives in promoting Sanskrit and shared updates on ongoing academic and cultural activities. Mahamahopadhyaya Sadhu Bhadreshdas Swami, President of Akshara Purushottam Dham, New Delhi, also addressed the gathering, offering spiritual insights and extending blessings on the occasion.

Other dignitaries present included Registrar K Venkata Narayana Rao, SV Vedic University Vice-Chancellor Prof Rani Sadasiva Murthy, Prof K Ganapathibhat, Saurav Pandey, Dr Gyanaranjan Panda, Vinay K Ruhella, Prof V Ramesh Babu, and Dr Kanapala Kumar, along with deans, faculty members, and students of the university.