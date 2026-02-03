India on track to become a developed nation

Tirupati: India is progressing towards becoming a developed nation, said BJP State Media Convenor Anjaneya Reddy.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Anjaneya Reddy highlighted that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is the only woman to present the national budget nine times in a row under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

He called the budget very promising and fair to all sections of society.

The budget brings benefits to Andhra Pradesh, including more funds for rare earth mining and for fishermen, he noted.

The BJP leader said funds for ongoing projects in the State have also been released, which is a welcome step. He expressed happiness over allocations for railways and roads in Andhra Pradesh.

