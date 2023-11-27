Indian Constitution a living document: Governor

Vijayawada: Governor S Abdul Nazeer offered floral tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr B R Ambedkar and the founding fathers of the Indian Constitution at the 74th Constitution Day celebrations held at the Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor has said that the Constitution Day is celebrated not only to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India but also to promote Constitutional values among citizens. The Constitution is the cornerstone of the nation as it lays the foundation of the governance of our nation and the founding fathers wanted the Constitution to be an adaptable document rather than a rigid framework for governance, said the Governor. He further said that the Constitution is not just a legal document but a social and political document that reflects the changing aspirations and needs of people and it is constantly evolving and adapting to the changing needs of society, making it a living document.

Earlier, the Governor read out the Preamble to the Constitution repeated by the dignitaries present at the programme. MLA and Vice-Chairman of AP Planning Commission Malladi Vishnu, several Judges of High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Secretary Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, Advocate General S Sriram, Chairperson of Andhra Pradesh Women Commission Vasireddy Padma, AP Chief Information Commissioner Mahaboob Basha, NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao, Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata and other dignitaries attended the programme.