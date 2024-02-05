Indian Navy, first responder in pursuing rescue ops

Visakhapatnam: Reassuring that the Indian Navy is committed towards taking a firm action against piracy, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R Hari Kumar mentioned that the Indian Navy has been on the forefront to be the first responder in pursuing rescue operations.

Even as the Indian Naval ships remain deployed in order to enhance surveillance and maintain maritime security operations, the CNS stated that measures are considered to nurture a cordial relation with Maldives.

Be it at the service or military-to-military level, Admiral Hari Kumar informed that both India and Maldives share a good relationship. “They do a lot of interactions with us. The personnel are getting trained in various naval establishments.

We have been supporting them in terms of capacity building, in carrying out joint exercises, so on and so forth,” the CNS told The Hans India while responding to a query during the recent media interaction onboard INS Sandhayak after its commissioning at the Naval Dockyard.

About the recent turn of events that have strained the India-Maldives ties and cascading challenges that have come along with it, Admiral Hari Kumar responded that discussions are in progress to iron them out.

Informing that close to 50 countries are slated to participate in the 12th edition of ‘MILAN 2024’ to be hosted in Visakhapatnam scheduled from February 19 to 27, the CNS shared that eight foreign ships are participating in the event to be held in harbour and sea phases.