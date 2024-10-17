Indian Navy flags off motorcycle expedition in NE States

Visakhapatnam: Eastern Naval Command (ENC) is undertaking a motorcycle expedition to Northeastern States that continues till October 30.

The expedition aims at enhancing the maritime awareness in these States and engaging with youth and civil society.

In 2022, the Indian Navy made similar successful efforts in the Northeast and in Leh, Ladakh the subsequent year.

The main objectives of the current initiative in Meghalaya, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, included showcasing Indian Navy’s might, conducting awareness drives at schools and colleges about the career opportunities in the Indian Navy such as the Agnipath scheme.

Forty officers, sailors from the Indian Navy along with their family members are participating in the 15-day-long expedition, covering an approximate distance of 2,500-km, passing through various cities in Meghalaya, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Also, some of the women officers joined the expedition.

The expedition is supported by TVS Motor Company for provisioning vehicle support to undertake this outreach programme.