Indian Navy’s sixth ASW SWC Magdala launched

Visakhapatnam: The sixth vessel in the series of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASW SWC) INS Magdala was launched at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi. In keeping with naval maritime tradition, the ship was launched by Renu Rajaram in the presence of Vice Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan, Chief of Materiel (CWP&A) along with senior officials from the Indian Navy and CSL.

Indigenously designed, this ship is built by Cochin Shipyard Limited. The delivery of the first ship is planned this month end.

ASW SWCs will augment underwater domain awareness, Anti-Submarine Warfare and Mine Laying capabilities. Propelled by three diesel engine powered water-jets, these ships are equipped with role defining sensors such as a Hull Mounted Sonar and Low Frequency Variable Depth Sonar (LFVDS), and firepower provided by state-of-the-art Torpedoes, anti-submarine rockets, NSG-30 Gun and 12.7 mm SRCG.

The launch of INS Magdala on October 18 (Saturday) is a significant milestone in the Indian Navy’s continued quest for self-reliance in shipbuilding, weapons, sensors and advanced communication and electronic warfare systems.

With an indigenous content of over 80 percent, the ship will provide the Indian Navy significant capabilities to secure national maritime interests in the Indian Ocean Region.