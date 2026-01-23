UPC Volt to set up Rs 5k-cr data centre in Future City

Hyderabad: Global companies are coming forward to set up big data centres and expand their business activities in Telangana. In a major announcement at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting at Davos on Thursday, the UPC Volt said it would set up a 100 MW AI-ready data centre in Bharat Future City with Rs 5,000 crore investment.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy- led Telangana delegation signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Han de Groot, CEO, Volt and Steven Zwaan, co-founder of UPC Renewables APAC. The UPC Volt, a joint venture between Netherlands-based partners UPC Renewables Group and VOLT Data Centers, focuses on setting up high-performance, energy-efficient AI datacenters.

The 100 MW AI-ready data centre in Bharat Future City will be supported by a matching 100 MW RTC renewable energy project facility with an intent to ensure digital infrastructure is powered by carbon free energy.

The proposed investment of Rs 5,000 crore, over five years, is expected to create more than 3,000 direct and indirect jobs during construction and over 800 direct and indirect jobs during operation.

The CM said the state was aggressively pushing to become a global AI data centre hub through incentives for components like high-density GPUs, large-scale training compute and liquid cooling.

"We are aiming at net zero development.

Under the 2047 vision, Telangana is creating three distinct economic zones dedicated to the service sector, manufacturing and agriculture,” he said.

In another major agreement, Schneider India announced the expansion of Hyderabad facilities with an investment of Rs 623 crore.