MyVoice: Views of our readers 23rd January 2026

Chinese population problem has lessons for India

Apropos “Irreversible decline in Chinese population linked to economy” (THI, 22 January 2026). The recent figures on China’s population—down to 1.4049 billion in 2025 with births at a historic low of 7.92 million—highlight how deeply the one-child policy has reshaped demographics. For India, this serves as a reminder to stay vigilant. Our own fertility rates are falling in many states, and while population growth continues for now, we must avoid complacency.

Practical steps like improving affordable childcare, better work-life balance policies, housing support for young families, and sustained education on family planning could help maintain a healthier demographic balance without coercive measures. Learning from China’s experience early will serve us well in the long run.

Avinashiappan Myilsami, Coimbatore

II

This refers to the editorial “Irreversible decline in Chinese population linked to economy” (THI, Jan 22). The piece rightly underlines how demographic decline is no longer a distant risk but an economic reality. China’s experience shows that population trends, once reversed, are hard to correct. The lesson for India is clear. Complacency would be costly. Policy must focus less on numbers and more on conditions that shape family choices. Affordable housing, reliable childcare, flexible work, and better health support matter more than cash incentives alone.

At the same time, productivity gains through education and skill development can soften the impact of slower population growth. Migration policy also deserves a pragmatic look. Demography should be treated as long-term economic planning, not a short-term political issue.

M Barathi, Bengaluru

Governors under a cloud

The repeated scenes of the Governors of the states ruled by the opposition parties visibly going against the state governments’ decisions is a serious concern for one and all as it goes against the very democratic spirit of the people of those states and the federal character of the Constitution. All the more worrying aspects are the attitude of the Union Home Ministry sitting mute and watching the games as if it has nothing to do at all. But such meaningful silence makes everyone understand that the events are carried out by the alleged Governors as per their understanding with the Centre.

Governors need to realise that they are expected to be loyal to the Constitution and not to their political masters. They should also remember that the states are ruled by the party democratically elected by the people and the Constitution is clear by stating that the Governors act as per the advise of the council of Ministers. It is time the Union Government sets right things before it takes a turn for the worse.

A G Rajmohan, Anantapur

B’desh withdraws from T20 WC 2026

Bangladesh government has officially announced that its cricket team will boycott the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 and will not visit India, citing unresolved concerns over playing matches in India. The decision comes after ICC rejected Bangladesh’s request to move their fixtures out of India, a move that has deepened tensions between the board, ICC, and Indian cricket authorities.

Bangladesh warned that the sport’s global appeal is declining. Nearly 200 million people have effectively been excluded, which is a serious failure of governance. While cricket is set to become part of Olympic Games, the government argued that excluding a country like Bangladesh from fair participation reflects poorly on ICC.

Bhagwan Thadani, Mumbai

Timely action required

With reference to the article “‘Too little too late’ exposes inability to handle ‘midlife blues’” published on January 22, the write up does spotlight how delayed actions leave societies shutting the stable door after the horse has bolted and grappling with a collective midlife blues of missed opportunities.

The essay underscores that governments often deliver remedies too little, too late, causing policies to miss the boat of timely impact and leaving institutions to suffer the blues of unpreparedness, as seen in pandemic responses and loan write off follies. Readers can apply these lessons to daily life by striking while the iron is hot acting promptly on personal goals and financial decisions to avoid missing the boat of opportunity.

Raju Kolluru, Kakinada