SIT notice to KTR in phone-tapping case

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the phone-tapping case, issued notices to former minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday, asking him to appear before it on Friday.

KTR was served the notice at his residence in Nandi Nagar by the investigation team asking him to appear before SIT at the Jubilee Hills Assistant Commissioner of Police’s office at 11 am on Friday. The notice was served under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). “It has come to the notice of the investigation team that his personal examination is necessary as he (KTR) is acquainted with the facts and circumstances of the case,” said the notice.

The summons warns that non-compliance without a lawful excuse could invite action as per law. KT Rama Rao is the second senior leader of the BRS to be summoned in the phone-tapping case. On January 20, former Irrigation minister and Siddipet MLA Harish Rao underwent a seven-hour interrogation by the nine-member SIT, headed by Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar.