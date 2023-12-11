Indian Red Cross organises medical camp

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district): Indian Red Cross Society in partnership with Kaveri Hospital, Bengaluru and Peace Welfare Society, organised medical and health camp in Gunipalle village in Bukkapatnam mandal on Sunday.

The free medical camp was attended by 173 patients with heart ailments, bone diseases and with other general ailments. Clinical tests including diabetes and other tests were conducted. ECG test was done for 26 patients and 2D ECO examination. Free medicines were given to the patients.

Eye examination was done to 30 eye patients on behalf of Peace Welfare Society. The organisers of the medical camp decided to give treatment give emergency treatment under Aarogya Sri to heart and orthopaedic patients.

Red Cross Society district secretary GB Viswanath and Red Cross managing committee members K Raja, Dr Prashanth Kumar, Dr Soujanya and Red Cross coordinator Ramesh participated.