Indian technocrat turns spiritual guru in US

Vizianagaram : They are all technocrats and busy with their professions in medical and life science sector, some are into business and some are entrepreneurs but they all united by a senior technocrat and CEO of an IT company and follow him in the spiritual field.

Komanduri Rammohan, a CEO of an IT company who wore Ayyappamala more than 25 times is living in Dallas in USA and he has been encouraging the youth living in Dallas, Texas, Washington, Minneapolis, New York and some other states in North America to walk in devotional and spiritual way in the month of Karthikam.

Rammohan Guruswamy who is a technocrat living in USA for the past few decades is all the time busy with clients meetings, tech seminars and with other appointments except in the holy month of Karthikam. Ramohan Guruswamy is a native of Telangana.

During the Karthika Masam (month), he encourages around 500 young technocrats to wear Ayyappa Mala and follow the norms strictly during the 41 days of Mandala Deeksha. As a Guruswamy he preaches the norms, rules and regulations to the devotees to be followed in these days.

After the 41 days of Ayyappa Deeksha, the devotees visit Ayyappa temples in USA and some, who have time to visit India will come to Sabarimalai and have darshan of the Lord.

Sapthagiri Padmanabha, a senior software professional and native of Vizianagaram,. who wears Ayyappa Mala in Dallas, said that he has been performing poojas, Bhajans and other devotional programmes in US as if he is in India.

Hundreds of devotees gather at one place in a week and conduct huge Padi Pooja under the supervision of Rammohan Guru Swamy.

“Of course we are not in India but we never skip our traditions, customs and Hindu spiritual, devotional programmes,” he said.

Uttam Kumar, a project manager said that he always follows Indian customs.

“It’s a great feeling for my heart and soul to wear the Ayyappa Mala and follow the norms during Mandala Deeksha. The Dhyanam and Poojas are helping me a lot to have a divine feeling and provides me relief from regular job pressures,” he said. Guruswamy said, “We have organised a huge Padi Puja in Dallas this week in which hundreds of devotees and civilians have taken part. The chants of Ayyapa have echoed across the city.”

The devotees from various cities and States in USA take part in Ayyappa Bhajans. They spend huge money to perform the Padi Puja and other activities. This Mandala Deeksha will definitely regularise the metabolism and habituate the devotees to maintain time and discipline.

“The stress and other psychological issues would be wiped out with this Deeksha and the healthy food we consume during these days will transform our mind and body into good condition,” Guruswamy points out.

Anyhow the IT expert is spreading the Indian devotional, spiritual fragrance in North America by encouraging hundreds of IT engineers and others by motivating them to take part in Ayyappa Deeksha. Even Tamil, Mayalali and Kannada devotees also follow in the footsteps of the Guruswamy and take Mandalab Deeksha in a grand way.